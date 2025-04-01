DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Audrey Vernon - Billion Dollar Baby

Théâtre Jean-Vilar
Tue, 1 Apr 2025, 8:00 pm
ComedyVitry-sur-Seine
Audrey attend son premier enfant…. Il va naître sur le territoire de la 7e puissance mondiale, une belle et grande démocratie : la France. Elle lui décrit toute la beauté du monde thermo-industriel et le raffinement des super structures qui vont le gouvern...

Réservé aux plus de 14 ans
Présenté par Théâtre Jean Vilar.
Venue

Théâtre Jean-Vilar

1 Place Jean Vilar, 94400 Vitry-sur-Seine, France
Doors open7:30 pm

