Top track

Le monde s'est dédoublé

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clara Ysé

Théâtre Jean-Vilar
Sat, 8 Feb 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsVitry-sur-Seine
From €9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Le monde s'est dédoublé
Got a code?

About

Clara Ysé, c’est d’emblée, une voix. Une voix singulière, androgyne, presque lyrique, qui soulève le sable, traverse le feu, transperce la nuit, franchit en souveraine des continents de sentiments et transporte avec elle, la douleur autant que ses remèdes....

A partir de 14 ans
Présenté par Théâtre Jean Vilar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Clara Ysé

Venue

Théâtre Jean-Vilar

1 Place Jean Vilar, 94400 Vitry-sur-Seine, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.