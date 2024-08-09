DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kenji Lee's Fortune Teller Trio + Randall Hall

ROZZ-TOX
Fri, 9 Aug, 7:00 pm
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kenji Lee's music represents explorations through jazz, folk (both western & japanese), classical, and rock music - ultimately synthesizing the material in a way that provides the groundwork for honest creative expression. The music is joyful and generous...

All ages
Presented by OUTLET
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Randall Hall

ROZZ-TOX

2108 3rd Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

