DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Porridge Radio

Trabendo
Thu, 5 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€25.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Porridge Radio

“I think of my songs like sound poems,” says Dana Margolin, frontwoman of Brighton-based post-punk band Porridge Radio. Inspired by slowcore, art-punk and indie pop, the group’s sophomore album, Every Bad, combined Margolin’s emotionally charged songwritin Read more

Event information

💥 Connu pour ses performances live intenses menées par la magnétique Dana Margolin, Porridge Radio est de retour sur scène et sera en concert au Trabendo le jeudi 5 décembre 2024.

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par Vedettes
Lineup

Porridge Radio

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:30 pm

