DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Donae’O & Friends: Carnival Warm up

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The best start to carnival weekend.

Donae’O takes over our venue with a line-up of hard-hitting DJs to get you ready for the weekend festivities.

From UK funky to garage and grime, expect an evening of genre-blending mastery that will keep the energy thr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Donae’o, DJ Supa D, Coldsteps

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.