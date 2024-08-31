DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday August 31st
Doors 6pm | Show 6:30pm
$15
Hotel Congress and KXCI are proud to re-introduce the Tucson Rock Lottery on August 31st as the heart of Club Congress Weekend. Nearly a decade ago, the Tucson Rock Lottery delighted and inspired with its...
