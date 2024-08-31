DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tucson Rock Lottery: A Benefit for KXCI

Hotel Congress
Sat, 31 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsTucson
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday August 31st

Doors 6pm | Show 6:30pm

$15

Hotel Congress and KXCI are proud to re-introduce the Tucson Rock Lottery on August 31st as the heart of Club Congress Weekend. Nearly a decade ago, the Tucson Rock Lottery delighted and inspired with its...

16+
Presented by Hotel Congress & KXCI
Venue

Hotel Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

