The King Chameleon - drifting away

The King Chameleon

Next Door Records
Thu, 19 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

The King Chameleon is an instrumental hip-hop group inspired and personified by a range of styles, sounds and concepts from fusion jazz to psychedelic rock. Founded upon the lofi beats of producer Vivek Varia, this newly formed band seeks to both maintain...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Next Door Records.

The King Chameleon

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

