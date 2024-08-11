Top track

Conscious Pilot - Me & Marcel

Conscious Pilot + Gag Salon + Mother Said

The Old Blue Last
Sun, 11 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Conscious Pilot was founded by Joe Laycock and Jack Sharp as a successor to theatrical punk group Cheap Teeth, the pair birthed the project from their joint love of immersive, beat-driven soundscapes and an exploration of subtle shifts.

After recording th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.

Lineup

Conscious Pilot, Gag Salon, Mother Said

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

