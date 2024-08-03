DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Holding Onto Hope: A Family Fun Fest

Robert's Westside
Sat, 3 Aug, 11:00 am
GigsChicago
$15.45
About

Have you or someone you love experienced pregnancy or infant loss? Join us for an uplifting day of remembrance, connection, and joy at Robert's Westside, Presenting: HOLDING ONTO HOPE: A Family Fun Fest, benefiting the Star Legacy Foundation.

Join us for...

This is an All Ages Event. Under 21 must be accompanied by a Parent/Guardian
Presented by Robert's Westside.
Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open11:00 am

