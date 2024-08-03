Top track

#AliyahCoreRave

Underground Atlanta
Sat, 3 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyAtlanta
About

#AliyahCore Rave

Performance by Aliyah's Interlude

DJs Baby Sp1der, Greedy Girlz, and Jash Jay

Dance/Costume Party

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chaka Khan Hacienda and Wussy Mag
Venue

Underground Atlanta

50 Upper Alabama St, Atlanta, GA 30303
Doors open10:00 pm

