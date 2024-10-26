Top track

Crow (DJ-Kicks) - Mixed

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Forest Swords

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Sat, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£26.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Crow (DJ-Kicks) - Mixed
Got a code?

About

Kings Place is proud to present an intimate show from electronic producer and composer Matthew Barnes aka Forest Swords – performing in the round using our d&b Soundscape system.

Forest Swords is electronic producer and artist Matthew Barnes, based in Liv...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Forest Swords

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.