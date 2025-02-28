DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El proyecto de electrónica más convocante e influyente de la actualidad; desde que Baiuca irrumpió en 2018 con una propuesta que fusiona la electrónica de vanguardia con la música tradicional gallega se convirtió en un fenómeno que ha roto las barreras de...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.