Baiuca - Alentejo

Baiuca en MAZO

LA RIVIERA
Fri, 28 Feb 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€22.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Baiuca - Alentejo
About

El proyecto de electrónica más convocante e influyente de la actualidad; desde que Baiuca irrumpió en 2018 con una propuesta que fusiona la electrónica de vanguardia con la música tradicional gallega se convirtió en un fenómeno que ha roto las barreras de...

Todas las edades
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Baiuca

Venue

LA RIVIERA

Paseo Bajo de la Virgen del Puerto, S/N, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

