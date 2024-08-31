Top track

Love Sewo presents: Reload de RIDDIM!

229
Sat, 31 Aug, 6:00 pm
Reloaaaad de RIDDIMMMM‼️

After a wildly successful launch, Love Sewo is returning with a highly requested and highly anticipated sequel to More RIDDIM! An electric Fete like no other, we’re back to celebrate the infectious sounds of Bouyon and Small Islan...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Sewo.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.

