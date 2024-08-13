DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Psychology of Carl Jung with Angela Cotter

The Florrie
Tue, 13 Aug, 7:00 pm
TalkLiverpool
£14.50
Join us for a thorough introduction to Jung and learn about aspects of his work that are particularly relevant today. We will look at Jung’s key concepts like Ego, Self, Persona, Shadow, the four psychological functions, the Archetypes and The Collective U...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seed Talks

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Florrie

377 Mill Street, Liverpool, L8 4RF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

