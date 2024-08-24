Top track

HOTEI - BATTLE WITHOUT HONOR OR HUMANITY

EVE x TJPW: Japan & UK Wrestling Unite!

Conway Hall
Sat, 24 Aug, 2:00 pm
SportLondon
From £41.86

EVE welcomes our friends Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling to Conway Hall, in Holborn, London (Just 16 minutes on the central line from Stratford), where 'Japanese & UK Wrestling Unite' for this special one of a kind show the day before AEW All In!

Presented by EVE: Riot Grrrls of Wrestling.
Venue

Conway Hall

25 Red Lion Square Holborn, London WC1R 4RL UK
Doors open1:15 pm

