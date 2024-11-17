DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Born From Pain

New Cross Inn
Sun, 17 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Real Life & Stay True Present

Born From Pain

Heavy hardcore from NL. Brutal grooves, murderous riffs, aggro breakdowns.

Ironed Out

Grime and rap influenced metallic hardcore from London.

Ego

Northern heavy hardcore

Ritemaker

Birmingham noise-fuel...

14+, U16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Real Life and Stay True.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ego, Ironed Out, Born From Pain

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

