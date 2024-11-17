DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Real Life & Stay True Present
Born From Pain
Heavy hardcore from NL. Brutal grooves, murderous riffs, aggro breakdowns.
Ironed Out
Grime and rap influenced metallic hardcore from London.
Ego
Northern heavy hardcore
Ritemaker
Birmingham noise-fuel...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.