Ipndego

La Bulle Café
Thu, 21 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsLille
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

IPNDEGO est un artiste français d’origine centrafricaine d’où il tire son nom de scène. Très tôt il commence déjà à chanter en cachette les morceaux qu’il entend à la télévision, à la radio. Avec de fortes influences américaines, IPN (Ipeun) comme il aime...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Tu m'étonnes en accord avec Carthage Music
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

IPNDEGO

Venue

La Bulle Café

47 Rue d'Arras, 59000 Lille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

