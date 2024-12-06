Top track

Rejjie Snow, Cam O'bi, grouptherapy. - Relax

REJJIE SNOW

Élysée Montmartre
Fri, 6 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€32.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Selon la plupart des critères, Rejjie Snow semble être un artiste de rap, et c'est techniquement vrai. Mais il ne voit pas les choses de cette façon et, de toute façon, la simplicité de l'étiquette (ou de toute autre étiquette, en fait) masque ce qui le re...

Tout public
Présenté par OCTOPUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rejjie Snow

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

