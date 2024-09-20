Top track

Prince of Peckham Presents: HEARTLESS CREW

Prince of Peckham
Fri, 20 Sept, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Named so because their hearts in the music, the Heartless Crew was established in 1992. Through years of

dedication to their music and a desire to spread positive vibes they have become a widely loved and respected

household name and are recognised as in...

This is a 21+ event.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

