DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mezzanine: Ghost Hunting by Raed Andoni

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 13 Aug, 8:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Mezzanine presents Ghost Hunting, directed by Raed Andoni. 2017, Palestine / France / Switzerland / Qatar, 94m, DCP. Followed by a recorded conversation with Raed Andoni.

A Gaza aid benefit, presented with Failed Architecture. All proceeds from this scree...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mezzanine and Failed Architecture
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.