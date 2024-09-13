Top track

Il fuoco non si e' spento

Bull brigade + Proud´z

Independance Club
Fri, 13 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BULL BRIGADE: Los italianos vuelven a la capital después de su visita triunfal en Wizink junto a Non Servium el pasado octubre... Ya son viejos conocidos de nuestra escena desde que nos visitaran por primera vez en 2011, pero para los que no los conozcan a...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bull Brigade, Proudz

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

