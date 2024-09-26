Top track

Damys - P.R

Damys

La Boule Noire
Thu, 26 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Damys évolue depuis son plus jeune âge à travers l’art, qu’il soit martial, poétique, théâtral ou encore musical. Passionné de jazz, il s’initie au piano dès ses 7 ans et pratique en parallèle le Taekwondo à haut niveau.

Il fait la rencontre de $O$$, prod...

Tout public
Présenté par Pentagon MGMT.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Damys

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

