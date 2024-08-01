Top track

Crystal Castles - Crimewave

Minga Sessions

Night Tales Loft
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Join us for the first ever Minga Sessions, a unique event brought to you by cult fashion brand Minga London at Nights Tales Loft! Immerse yourself in an unforgettable night of live music, featuring an incredible lineup of artists, free food and drinks, goo...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Minga London

Lineup

July Jones

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

