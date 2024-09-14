Top track

Solitude

al1vE presents: Glowal

E1
Sat, 14 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50

About

Introducing our groundbreaking series of live events, hosted in our vibrant warehouse space, dedicated to showcasing the best live artists. Kicking off our inaugural event is the dynamic duo GLOWAL.

A rising force in the electronic music scene, GLOWAL fus...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Glowal, CENKK

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

