DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sergi Delgado + Cherry

Club Sauvage
Fri, 2 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJBarcelona
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Donde una vez estuvo Sidecar, ahora está Club Sauvage, la nueva casa del house. Y una vez entras en su house, se vuelve tu house; porque el house es un idioma universal y quien lo baila lo entiende.

+18
Organizado por Club Sauvage.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Club Sauvage

Plaça Reial, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.