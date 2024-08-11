Top track

A Black Love Party

Cafe Erzulie
Sun, 11 Aug, 4:00 pm
About

NYC WE'RE BACK! There's no place like home! Our summer tour is almost over, so make sure to meet us at Cafe Erzulie on August 11th for A Black Love Party! Calling all the lovers and friends--Bring a boo, bring a friend, or come alone as long as you bring g...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cafe Erzulie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ KENDOLLAZ, Flygerian, Khalil and 1 more

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

