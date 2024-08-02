DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

T E L E⚡️Y N T H

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 2 Aug, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

T E L E⚡️Y N T H

💿 neu dark wave

💿 synth pop

💿 electroclash

SPECIAL DJ SET BY:

Bruno Coviello

(former Light Asylum, Bliscord

DJ’S:

Cubic Zirconia

Tito_Vida

Midnight Performance:

Mahal Kita

S1na

💿 blips

💿 bleeps

💿 synths

💿 beats

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bruno Coviello, BUBBLE_T & Friends (TITO_VIDA, THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST + more)

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

