DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us canalside in Hackney Wick for ‘Brunch N’ Beats’ every Sunday, featuring a Diverse line-up of exceptional music and unique guest appearances. Master conga player Williams Cumberbache and special guests lead proceedings from GROW’s outdoor floating s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.