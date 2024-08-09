Top track

Lesbian Strip Club#6: Superfly Black Pride Edition

EartH
Fri, 9 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Kitchen. | Last Entry 1am

LESBIAN STRIP NIGHT #6 SUPERFLY BLACK PRIDE EDITION

DID SOMEBODY SAY BLACK PRIDE?!

Hold on to your g-string, honey- Black Pride is just around the corner, and we’re coming in hard, hot and he...

Presented by Sex and Rage.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

