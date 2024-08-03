Top track

JourNuit 5 - Dure Vie: Leo Pol, Odymel, Vénus Club

Le Mazette
Sat, 3 Aug, 2:00 pm
PartyParis
JourNuit, fête de jour, fête de nuit.

JourNuit c’est de 14h à 6h, entre open air et club.

Dure Vie et Au Passage s’associent pour un JourNuit culinaire et festif le samedi 3 août :

—-- PROGRAMMATION JOUR (Rooftop)

Hugo Lx

Figurative Records

Matière...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hugo LX, Leo Pol, Venus Club

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open2:00 pm

