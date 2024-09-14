Top track

Adobo Day Party: Baltimore

Power Plant Live!
Sat, 14 Sept, 2:00 pm
PartyBaltimore
From $25.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Adobo DMV brings its one-of-a-kind day parties over to Baltimore to celebrate Central American Month at Power Plant Live!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ADOBO DMV.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pedro Night, Craze, Gio Sandz

Venue

Power Plant Live!

34 Market Place, Baltimore, Maryland 21202, United States
Doors open2:00 pm
3000 capacity

