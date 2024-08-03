DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Clairiere : Bresh

La Clairière
Sat, 3 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€30.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La BRESH débarque en force à La Clairière ! Les plus grands hits de reggaetón, pop, cumbia, trap et musique électronique vous attendent. De Miami à Ibiza, en passant par Tokyo, NYC et Los Angeles, cette fête mondiale est devenue un rendez-vous incontournab...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par ALLINC PROD SAS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

La Clairière

1 Carrefour de Longchamp, 75016 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

