British producer Sam Shepherd, aka Floating Points, will release his brand new album, ‘Cascade’, on 13th September via Ninja Tune. Following the highly acclaimed albums ‘Elaenia’, ‘Crush’, and ‘Promises’ – 2021’s magical collaboration with late legendary s
Super! présente
Floating Points Live au CENTQUATRE-PARIS le 16 novembre 2024
Floating Points vous donne rendez-vous sous la grande Nef du CENTQUATRE le 16 novembre pour découvrir son nouveau live dans des conditions exceptionnelles. Cascade, le nouvel al...
