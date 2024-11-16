Top track

Floating Points - Birth4000

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Floating Points Live

Le Centquatre
Sat, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€38.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Floating Points - Birth4000
Got a code?

About Floating Points

British producer Sam Shepherd, aka Floating Points, will release his brand new album, ‘Cascade’, on 13th September via Ninja Tune. Following the highly acclaimed albums ‘Elaenia’, ‘Crush’, and ‘Promises’ – 2021’s magical collaboration with late legendary s Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Super! présente

Floating Points Live au CENTQUATRE-PARIS le 16 novembre 2024

Floating Points vous donne rendez-vous sous la grande Nef du CENTQUATRE le 16 novembre pour découvrir son nouveau live dans des conditions exceptionnelles. Cascade, le nouvel al...

Les personnes mineures doivent être accompagnées d'un.e adulte responsable
Présenté par Super! et CENTQUATRE-PARIS
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Floating Points

Venue

Le Centquatre

5 Rue Curial, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.