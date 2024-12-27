DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Slade UK

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 27 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£15.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Since 2011 Slade UK have amazed and thrilled audiences all across the UK and Europe.

Recreating the look and raw power of Slade at their best, Slade UK are now one of the top tribute acts in the country.

With nearly 3 hours of material to pick from Slade...

This is a 14+ event
JFK aka Live in Leeds presents…
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
