Multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and record producer Ty Segall is coming to Boise for a solo acoustic show, get your tickets now!
Typically the first band starts 1 hour after doors open.
No, this is an all ages venue.
Kids aged 7 and under are free, if accompanied by an adult with a ticket.
Yes, full bar available for those 21+ with legal ID.
If you have any questions, please email info@theduckclub.com
