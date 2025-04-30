Top track

Ty Segall - Feel

TY SEGALL SOLO ACOUSTIC

Shrine Social Club
Wed, 30 Apr 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsBoise
From $39.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and record producer Ty Segall is coming to Boise for a solo acoustic show, get your tickets now!

All Ages
Presented by Duck Club Enterprises.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Shrine Social Club

1118 West Idaho Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

When does the first band start playing?

Typically the first band starts 1 hour after doors open.

Are there ID requirements or an age limit to enter the event?

No, this is an all ages venue.

Are kids allowed in for free?

Kids aged 7 and under are free, if accompanied by an adult with a ticket.

Will there be a bar for those 21+?

Yes, full bar available for those 21+ with legal ID.

Where can I contact the organizer with any questions?

If you have any questions, please email info@theduckclub.com

