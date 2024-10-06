DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ariel Ninas and Faltriqueira USA Tour

DROM
Sun, 6 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $23.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Experience the vibrant rhythms and rich melodies of Galician music with Faltriqueira and Ariel Ninas on their US tour!

Faltriqueira, with over two decades of international acclaim, brings the soulful essence of traditional Galician music to stages across...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
Lineup

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

