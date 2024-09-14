Top track

Azul presenta Psicodèlia Mediterrània + Vernat

Laut
Sat, 14 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Azul presenta en Laut el próximo 14 de septiembre su nuevo disco, 'Psicodèlia Mediterrània', publicado en El Jardí Amagat. También contaremos con Vernat, guitarrista de Magalí Datzira y Curos, completando el cartel.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Little Joy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Azul

Venue

Laut

Carrer de Vila i Vilà, 61, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

