Okay Kaya

The Velvet Underground
Sun, 8 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$40.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Okay Kaya

IUDs, asexual wellbeing, revenge, mental health – these are just a few of the topics that Okay Kaya turns into memorable soundbites on her 2020 album, Surviving Is The New Living. She reworks the proverb ‘revenge is a dish best served cold’, instead singin Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Kaya Wilkins is a Norwegian-American Oslo-based musician, composer, and artist who records and performs as Okay Kaya. Okay Kaya has released numerous acclaimed albums with her fourth LP "The Art of Poetry" to be released later this year in tandem with exte...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet.
Lineup

Okay Kaya

Venue

The Velvet Underground

508 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2B3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

