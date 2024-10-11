DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dreadzone have been releasing albums and progressively bettering, refining and perfecting their own unique and inimitable take on dub since their inception in 1993. At the helm is producer, founder, writer and drummer Greg Dread with bass-master Leo Willia...
Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.