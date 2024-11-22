To get to PopRecs using local transport in Sunderland, you have a few options depending on where you're coming from:

Bus: Travelling from Newcastle/Gateshead you can get the number 56. Sunderland has a well-connected bus network operated by Go North East and other local providers. You can check routes and schedules on the Nexus website or use a travel planning app like Google Maps to find the best bus route to Fawcett Street in Sunderland.

Metro: If you're traveling from nearby areas like Newcastle or South Shields, you can take the Tyne and Wear Metro to Sunderland station, then either walk it os quick 10 min walk to the venue.

Train: If you're traveling from farther afield, Sunderland has a train station (Sunderland Station) served by Northern and CrossCountry trains. From there, you can walk approx 10 mins to Poprecs.

Walking: Depending on where you are in Sunderland, PopRecs is , which is easily accessible on foot from various parts of the city center.

It's always a good idea to check the latest schedules and routes, especially if you're planning your journey during peak times or outside normal hours.