Top track

The Medic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Foxing

El Club Detroit
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Medic
Got a code?

About

Foxing began in 2011 following the end of the group Hunter Gatherer, a post-rock band active from 2008 to 2010 that featured Josh Coll, Jon Hellwig and Matthew Piva. The initial lineup of the band shortly expanded to include Conor Murphy, who was then the...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Foxing

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.