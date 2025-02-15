Top track

Queensrÿche

Electric Brixton
Sat, 15 Feb 2025, 6:30 pm
£37.25

About

Action! Presents

QUEENSRŸCHE

+ NIGHT DEMON

This is a 14+ event (Under 16’s to be accompanied by an adult at all times)
Presented by Action!
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Night Demon, Queensrÿche

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

