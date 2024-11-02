Top track

Voices of the Voiceless

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lowkey (Matinee)

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 2 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Voices of the Voiceless
Got a code?

About

One of the UK’s most potent and electrifying rappers, Lowkey is a towering figure of the scene who renews the old tradition of conscious hip-hop activism.

Fusing politically charged lyrics and deft dissection of topics such as race, war, global poverty an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lowkey

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.