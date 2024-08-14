DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Bonne Nuit : Léa Lisa, Loulou Ferrari & more

Le Mazette
Wed, 14 Aug, 4:00 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Bonne Nuit remonte à bord du Mazette le mercredi 14 août (veille de jour férié) pour un format estival entre open air & club de 16h à 6h non stop ! Un événement XXL au line-up varié et subtil composé d’artistes d’horizons différents mêlants à la perfection...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Lea Lisa , Loulou Ferrari, Evolove and 1 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

