DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bonne Nuit remonte à bord du Mazette le mercredi 14 août (veille de jour férié) pour un format estival entre open air & club de 16h à 6h non stop ! Un événement XXL au line-up varié et subtil composé d’artistes d’horizons différents mêlants à la perfection...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.