Marianne Leigh - ordinary

hey bailey

The Victoria
Sat, 17 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

hey bailey are London-based indie-disco quartet with sad-girl pop influences, consisting of uni acquaintances-turned-friends. Fronted by Katie Bailey, a charismatic vocalist whose mission is simple, to get you dancing and crying in equal measure.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Turtle Tempo.

James Humphrys, Marianne Leigh, Hey Bailey and 1 more

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

