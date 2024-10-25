Top track

Fulu Miziki - OK Seke Bien

Fulu Miziki

Fox & Firkin
Fri, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £13.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Fulu Miziki

Fulu Miziki’s music may be rooted in Congolese rumba, but their spirit is pure punk. Taking DIY to the next level, the Afrofuturist collective makes their instruments and costumes out of found objects and recycled materials (their name literally means “mus Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Fulu Miziki roughly translates as “music from garbage” which is in a literal sense is an accurate description of the thrillingly chaotic Eco-Friendly-Afro-futuristic-Punk-Assemble collective of artists who comes straight from a future where humans have rec...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fulu Miziki

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

