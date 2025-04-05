DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
En 8 ans, le duo Jahneration a parcouru la France et ses territoires d'outre-mer, l'Europe, l'Inde ou encore le Canada en effectuant plus de 400 concerts. Après leur dernier concert à l'Olympia en 2022, ils sont de retour pour une date exceptionnelle au Tr...
