DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kat Connolly is an American singer/songwriter from Los Angeles, CA.
Performing since 2001 around the LA Club Scene, including the Viper Room and the Cat Club on the famous Sunset Strip and entertaining our troops - 2008 Middle East Armed Forces Tour.
Lat...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.