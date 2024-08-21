DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kat Connolly, Later Daze, HAI KU, Tough Luck!

The Mint
Wed, 21 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kat Connolly is an American singer/songwriter from Los Angeles, CA.

Performing since 2001 around the LA Club Scene, including the Viper Room and the Cat Club on the famous Sunset Strip and entertaining our troops - 2008 Middle East Armed Forces Tour.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Mint.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

1
Kat Connolly, HAI KU, Later Daze and 1 more

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

