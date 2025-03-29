Top track

Kayleigh - 2017 Remaster

MR PUNCH

The Underworld
Sat, 29 Mar 2025, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Mr.Punch emerges from a combination of musicians from various Italian prog bands.

Covering what is probably the most beloved period of the Fish era Marillion; The Fugazi Tour. The rhythm section comprises Luca Cristofaro on bass guitar and the drummer Mar...

Presented by The Underworld.
£
Mr. Punch

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
500 capacity
