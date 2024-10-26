DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Calling all disco lovers... Welcome back to The Big Disco, an outrageous, glittering dance encompassing disco, house and everything in between.
Returning on Saturday 26th October for a haunting Halloween party, we welcome all the groovy ghouls, sparkly sk...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.